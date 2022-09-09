Slammed for Negligence in Twin Murder Case, Bengal Cops Face Internal Reprimand, Order to Stay Alert

In Baguihati, the role of Bengal police in the twin teenager murder case has come under question due to the alleged negligence of cops in the investigation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself questioned the police department about its negligence during the probe, and the IC and IO of the case have been suspended.

On Friday, DG Manoj Malviya conducted a meeting with police officers virtually and sources said he reprimanded the officers for their conduct.

Sources said that Malviya told the personnel that ‘no matter how efficient one person is, their last known act identifies them and that the last act of Bengal police at the moment was their negligence in the Baguihati murder case. “This should not have happened,” the DG reportedly said in the meeting.

According to the sources, Malviya said the police department had the best officers in Bengal but that ‘no one should be off guard’.

Insiders in the police force told News18 that the DG pointed out that personnel will have to increase their alertness and not be complacent. “Nobody should take their work lightly. If somebody takes it lightly then then that will not be good,” he said.

Sources said the DG had instructed officers to be alert 24/7, and also asked all senior officers to check what new cases were coming in and keep an eye on missing cases too.

The communication network has to be more proactive, Malviya said in the meeting, adding that it was emphasised that there had been a lack of coordination in the Baguihati case.

Officers have also been asked to maintain vigil amid the festival season.

Meanwhile, the prime suspect in the murder of two 17-year-old boys from Kolkata was arrested in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Friday morning, police said.

Satyendra Choudhury, the alleged mastermind in the twin murder case, was apprehended by a special team from Howrah railway station, a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said. The prime suspect in the case was arrested at a time when he was trying to escape from here, he said.

Four alleged accomplices of Choudhury were earlier held in connection with the incident. The bodies of two boys were found at a morgue in Basirhat on September 6, almost a fortnight after they went missing. The police later said that the duo was strangled to death.

Local police in the Malancha area of North 24 Parganas district had spotted the bodies on Basanti Highway and taken them to the morgue.

The West Bengal government had on Wednesday suspended the inspector in charge and another officer of the Baguiati Police Station, where a missing complaint was lodged by the parents of the boys. The case was handed over to the state CID from Baguiati PS under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, the officer said.

With inputs from PTI

