Slapped by Son, 55-year-old Man Dies in Bengal's Purba Bardhman District

Burdwan: A 55-year-old man died in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Sunday after being allegedly slapped by his son, police said.

Sushanta Mallick, a resident of Gopinathpur village in Raina police station area, tried to stop a fight between his son and his daughter-in-law. As he intervened, the son slapped Mallick who then lost consciousness, they said.

When taken to a nearby healthcare centre, doctors declared him dead, police said.

The incident led to a furore in the area with locals demanding stringent action against the son. However, police said no formal complaint has been lodged by the family.

Officials said the son has been detained and is being interrogated.

Further investigations are underway, they said, adding that the body will be sent for post-mortem on Monday.

