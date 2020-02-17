Slapped with Sedition, 3 Kashmiri Students Arrested for Chanting Pro-Pak Slogans on Pulwama Attack Anniversary
The trio, students of a private engineering college, were arrested on Saturday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the terrorist attack that left scores of CRPF soldiers dead at Pulwama in Kashmir.
Representative image.
Hubballi (Karnataka): The three Kashmiri engineering students a college here facing sedition charges were arrested again on Monday after protests broke out against the police for releasing them on the execution of a bond under Section 169 of CrPC.
The trio, students of a private engineering college, were arrested on Saturday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the terrorist attack that left scores of CRPF soldiers dead at Pulwama in Kashmir.
They were let off on Sunday execution of a bond under Section 169 of CrPC.
"They (Kashmiri students) have been arrested, produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody," the Hubballi-Dharwad police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI.
The police had come under severe criticism for releasing the youths on Sunday.
According to police sources, they were apprehended this morning and taken to court.
The action came after members of right-wing organisations staged demonstrations outside the police station on Sunday.
Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was among those who criticised the police for releasing the youth who allegedly "demonstrated their anti-India vitriol on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack."
Police sources said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too spoke to the police officials about the case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Not Virus But an 'Avatar' to Punish Non-vegetarians: Hindu Mahasabha
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra India Price Announced: Here Are All The Details
- Mohun Bagan Fined Rs 3 Lakh, Asked to Clear Dues to 4 Ex-players and Former Coach Khalid Jamil
- World SnowShoe Championship: Kashmiri Athletes Create History as They Bag 3 Medals
- Official Olympics, FC Barcelona Twitter Accounts Hacked