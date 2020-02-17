Take the pledge to vote

Slapped with Sedition, 3 Kashmiri Students Arrested for Chanting Pro-Pak Slogans on Pulwama Attack Anniversary

The trio, students of a private engineering college, were arrested on Saturday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the terrorist attack that left scores of CRPF soldiers dead at Pulwama in Kashmir.

Hubballi (Karnataka): The three Kashmiri engineering students a college here facing sedition charges were arrested again on Monday after protests broke out against the police for releasing them on the execution of a bond under Section 169 of CrPC.

The trio, students of a private engineering college, were arrested on Saturday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the terrorist attack that left scores of CRPF soldiers dead at Pulwama in Kashmir.

They were let off on Sunday execution of a bond under Section 169 of CrPC.

"They (Kashmiri students) have been arrested, produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody," the Hubballi-Dharwad police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI.

The police had come under severe criticism for releasing the youths on Sunday.

According to police sources, they were apprehended this morning and taken to court.

The action came after members of right-wing organisations staged demonstrations outside the police station on Sunday.

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was among those who criticised the police for releasing the youth who allegedly "demonstrated their anti-India vitriol on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack."

Police sources said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too spoke to the police officials about the case.

