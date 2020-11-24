Slaughter, Sale of Meat Banned in Bengaluru Tomorrow Due to Sadhu Vasvani Jayanthi

Bengaluru: Slaughter and sale of meat has been banned in Bengaluru on Wednesday, November 25. The ban order comes from the local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on the occasion of Sadhu Vasvani Jayanthi.

The order bans the slaughter and sale of meat in BBMP limits for one day.

The BJP's Karnataka unit on Sunday tweeted that the state government will soon bring in a law against love-jihad and cow slaughter. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah called the move BJP’s attempt to divert public attention from the government's failures.

On November 20, former minister and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said that cow slaughter will soon be a reality in Karnataka.

"Cow Slaughter Ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future. I have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get the 'Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill' passed in the Cabinet and present the same in the upcoming Assembly Session," the Chikkamagaluru MLA tweeted.