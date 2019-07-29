Take the pledge to vote

'Scandalous' Video of Senior IAS Officer Surfaces in Madhya Pradesh, CM Kamal Nath Orders Probe

The veracity of the video hasn’t been confirmed, while the woman seen in the video is said to be a proprietor of a non-governmental organisation based in the city.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 29, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
'Scandalous' Video of Senior IAS Officer Surfaces in Madhya Pradesh, CM Kamal Nath Orders Probe
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Bhopal: In a major embarrassment for the Madhya Pradesh government, video of a senior IAS officer in a compromising position with a woman much younger to him has gone viral. Soon after the video surfaced on Sunday, the administration went into a tizzy.

However, the veracity of the video hasn’t been confirmed. The woman seen in the video is said to be a proprietor of a non-governmental organisation based in the city.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has reportedly ordered a probe in the sleaze CD controversy and the officer is said to have been removed from his current posting, though official privy to the development said that he has gone on a leave.

Another officer from Mantralaya said that no action could be initiated against the officer concerned unless the woman in question raises a complaint with a competent authority. The said officer could only be removed from the post on moral and administrative grounds, the officer said on condition of anonymity.

Dr Govind Singh, the General Administration Dept Minister told the media that a matter to this effect has come to his notice. "We are planning to get the video verified and then any action would be taken, that too by the Chief Minister," said the minister.

The police is also reportedly looking for the woman featuring in the video.

