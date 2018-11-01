English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sleeping 10-year-old Abducted From Home, Gang-raped by Three Men at Knifepoint
The girl's father said the miscreants might have stolen some valuables from the house before kidnapping his daughter.
Representational Image. (Reuters )
Berhampur (Odisha): A group of men allegedly abducted a sleeping 10-year-old girl from her house and raped her in Ganjam district, police said Thursday. The incident took place at Dhoyakana village under Kabisurya Nagara police station limits on late Wednesday night.
The class 4 student was admitted at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. Three burglars entered the house by breaking the lock of the main door to when the members of the family were sleeping, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai.
They kidnapped the girl and when she woke up, forced her to keep mum by brandishing a knife.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the three persons raped the minor girl in a farmland near her house. After that they left her there and fled," the SP said.
Later the girl was rescued and admitted to hospital. Her father said the miscreants might have stolen some valuables from the house before kidnapping his daughter. Local MLA Srikant Sahu visited the victim's house and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.
State BJP women's wing secretary Babita Patra and district Congress working president Deepak Patnaik visited the victim at the hospital and enquired about her condition.
