Slight Decrease in Number of Covid-19 Cases in Delhi in Last 3 Days, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing an online media briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, Kejriwal said that out of 2,274 samples tested, only 67 people tested positive for the novel virus on Friday.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
Slight Decrease in Number of Covid-19 Cases in Delhi in Last 3 Days, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: North MCD workers sanitize a locality in the Civil Lines area in the view of the coronavirus outbreak during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said there had been a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the last three days and hoped that it would reduce further in the coming days.

Addressing an online media briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, Kejriwal said that out of 2,274 samples tested, only 67 people tested positive for the novel virus on Friday.

A few days earlier, the daily tally of infections ranged between 180 and 350.

The chief minister also appealed to people living in containment areas to follow rules and don't step out of their homes.

"Some people have been seen on streets in containment areas. Yesterday, 26 members of one family tested positive for coronavirus in an area in Jahangir Puri which has been declared as containment area," Kejriwal said.

He also said that 71 containment areas have so far been identified in the national capital.

On Friday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,707, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day.

