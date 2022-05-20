Slight Dip in Temperature as Parts of Delhi-NCR Receive Rainfall After Sweltering Weather

After days of an intense heatwave, light to heavy rainfall graced parts of Delhi and Gurugram on Friday thus providing respite from the scorching weather. Stormy weather with lightning was reported from some areas of Noida while

isolated pockets received a heavy drizzle with strong winds, which in turn brought down the mercury leaving behind a cool breeze.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall this evening. Visuals from Shanti Path. pic.twitter.com/llwUKZP8OJ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive light rain, bringing some respite from the scorching heat over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/k7TBYby7pZ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, the maximum temperature rose to 43.6 degrees, three degrees above normal, at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to strike parts of Delhi on Saturday, predicted the weather department. A partly cloudy sky and rains are likely to keep the mercury in check for the next three to four days.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.