Slight Improvement in Condition of Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Lucknow: There is a slight improvement in the condition of Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (84), admitted to the Medanta hospital here, a senior doctor said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital around noon to enquire about the health of the seer and stayed there for about half an hour, Director of the hospital, Rakesh Kapoor said.

A team of doctors is continuously monitoring the seer and there has been a minor improvement in his condition, he said. The blood clotting has been dealt with by the doctors following which his problem of breathlessness has improved but his kidney functioning is still under observation, Kapoor added. Kapoor said the seer was admitted to the hospital for thromboembolism. On Monday, the seer was taken to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhyaafter he complained of breathlessness but doctors had referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow as his condition was "serious.

.