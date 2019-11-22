English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Slight Improvement in Delhi's Air Quality as AQI Drops to 'Very Poor' from 'Severe' Category
The overall air quality index (AQI) was 364 at 9.30 am. The minimum temperature was 13 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi was in the 'very poor' category on Friday, improving slightly from the 'severe' level a day ago. The overall air quality index (AQI) was 364 at 9.30 am.
The minimum temperature was 13 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The humidity level was 82 per cent at 8.30 am.
