Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Slight Respite for Covid-19 Hotspot Indore as 17 Patients Recover Fully, to be Discharged Soon

The city saw 23 new patients on late Friday evening, taking up the tally to 112 on Saturday.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 4, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Slight Respite for Covid-19 Hotspot Indore as 17 Patients Recover Fully, to be Discharged Soon
Of the fresh cases, seven were recorded in Indore, the worst coronavirus-affected city in the state, and one in Chhindwara. (Picture for representation)

Indore: Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore, which has quickly emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, got a slight respite on Saturday when the administration said 17 of the total Covid-19 patients have now recovered and could be discharged from hospitals in a day or two.

Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi confirmed the report, saying the 17 people will be discharged from hospitals after a few necessary tests.

The administration has also expanded the testing capacity of the labs, and from Saturday onwards, a total 150 tests would be carried out daily.

There is a sufficient number of medical equipment in the city, including medicines, masks and ventilators, assured Tripathi, adding that the situation could be brought under control in a week or so.

However, the city saw 23 new patients on late Friday evening, taking up the tally to 112 on Saturday. The city also witnessed two more death as two men, aged 42 and 80, died during the treatment. Another man died at Chhindwara, taking the MP death toll to 11.

Those suspected of having Covid-19 been quarantined and those with medical issues are being treated in hospitals under isolation.

The health staff is carrying out extensive check-ups in badly affected areas such as Nayapura, Khajrana, Ranipura, Chandan Nagar and Hathipala to contain the infection.

The city is currently under a week-long lockdown and essentials are being supplied at doorsteps with strict instructions to people to not venture out of their homes.

Carts have been engaged for collection of garbage from households.

Meanwhile, a Bhopal-based journalist and his daughter, who were said to have contracted the infection earlier, have now tested negative for the virus. The second test report of senior IAS officer J Vijay Kumar has been declared as positive and two other officers too have fallen ill and have been tested for Covid-19 symptoms.

On Friday, three floors of Satpura Bhawan, which houses the health department directorate in Bhopal, were sanitised. The officers who were in touch with the IAS officer are also being screened.

Till date, Madhya Pradesh has reported 158 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2020 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2020. All rights reserved.

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,650

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,902

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    831,205

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,119,801

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    229,349

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,247

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres