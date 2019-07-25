Slip of Tongue: BJP MP Calls Masood Azhar 'Ji' as Lok Sabha Discusses UAPA Bill

New Delhi: In a major gaffe, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vishnu Dayal Ram called Masood Azhar "ji" during the discussion of the bill to amend the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Ram, however, corrected himself before speaking further on the bill.

Ram is an MP from Jharkhand and a former Director-General of Police (DGP).

"...I want to also add that Shafi Arman who is the recruiter of IS and the one who comes from Karnataka, the one who comes from Bhatkal. Masood Azhar ji... Masood Azhar is the Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen. If they would not be declared as terrorist, then what will they be declared as," Ram said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Azhar is the head of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was responsible for the ghastly Pulwama attack in February.

In a video earlier fished out by opposition Congress, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad was heard referring to terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed as "Hafiz ji". This had triggered a spat between the BJP and Congress.

Congress has been on the receiving end of criticism for "being respectful to terrorists" but it now seems that BJP also has its own share of leaders for suffixing "ji" after names of terrorists.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had earlier come under attack by BJP for calling Osama ji. Rahul Gandhi too has been attacked by rivals for making the mistake.

But Congress did not miss the opportunity when it got hold of the video of Ravi Shankar Prasad. With the latest blooper by Vishnu Dayal Ram, the two parties seem to have scored equally on it.