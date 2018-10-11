Slipper Thrown At Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Man Arrested

One person was arrested in Patna for throwing a slipper at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday.The incident happened when the Bihar CM was speaking at 'Virat Chhatra Sanagam', a conference of the youth wing of Janata Dal United in Patna.The person was identified as one Chandan Kumar, from Aurangabad, who told the police that he was angry and protesting against reservation in the state.Chandan said he was “suffering” as he belonged to the upper caste and was unable to get a job “due to reservation”.The JD(U) youth workers allegedly thrashed the attacker and it was police who rescued him.Earlier in September, normal life was affected in Bihar due to a countrywide shutdown called by scores of upper caste groups to protest against the amendment to the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act restoring the provision for the immediate arrest of the accused on the basis of any complaint without any preliminary inquiry.Last week, Union Minister Smriti Irani was shown black flags by members of the Swarn Sena (an organisation of the upper castes) in Gopalgunj district of Bihar, leading to a minor scuffle between the protesters and the workers of the BJP Yuva Morcha (youth wing).