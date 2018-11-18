English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Slippery’ Chennai Road Claims 28-Year-Old Software Engineer’s Life, Residents Protest Civic Apathy
The locals alleged that accidents had taken place at the same spot earlier as well due to the sludge on the road being thrown from the nearby construction site.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Chennai: A 28-year-old software engineer was killed in Chennai after he skidded off his scooter and was crushed under a bus, prompting protests by locals who said the muck on the road had claimed a life earlier too.
The incident took place on Saturday when the youth, identified as Ambuj Kathotiya, tried to overtake a bus but his two-wheeler skidded, the Times of India reported.
The locals alleged that accidents had taken place at the same spot earlier as well due to the sludge on the road being thrown from the nearby construction site. A local was quoted as saying that a 17-year-old girl had died at the same spot after a truck ran over her, while a 70-year-old man fell off his two-wheeler but escaped with minor injuries.
The locals alleged that the muck on the road created difficulties for walking and driving. They staged a protest after the accident and blocked the road at Otteri, demanding action against a construction firm.
The locals said despite filing a complaint against the construction firm, no action was being taken. The residents also said that silt from the storm-water drains was dumped on the road.
Police detained at least 50 people for blocking the road. The Chennai Corporation later employed workers to clean the road and the construction site was sealed.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
