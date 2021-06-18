‘Slit My Palms for Congress But…’ Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi Resigns, Says No Confidence in Rahul Gandhi

Four-time MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Assam resigned from the Congress on Thursday and is likely to switch over to the BJP on June 24-25. Kurmi was an MLA from Mariani Constituency which he won consecutively for four terms.

The senior leader warned that a few more MLAs are planning to leave the grand old party. “I was the only MLA representing the Congress in the tea community. Me departure shall leave a huge void in the party as far as tea votes are concerned,” he said, adding, “I did a lot for Congress, even slit my palms … these things have no value in Congress.”

The senior leader blamed central Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi for his decision and said he has no confidence in the Gandhi scion. “Rahul Gandhi’s decision to ally with AIUDF was a blunder and I had opposed it tooth and nail. The Congress is governed by a few senior leaders and there is no chance for the youth in the party, neither in the Centre nor in state,” he said.

Kurmi’s resignation comes a week after Jitin Prasada quit Congress and joined the BJP, and after a group of Congress MLAs met Sachin Pilot and expressed support for the dissident leader as trouble brewed again in Rajasthan’s ruling party. Pilot, however, brushed aside speculation that he is switching to the BJP Prasada.

