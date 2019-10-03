Sloganeering at Union Minister Jitendra Singh's Lecture on Article 370 in JNU
Singh was invited to the varsity for a talk to deliver a lecture on 'Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh'.
File photo of Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh.
New Delhi: Some JNU students resorted to sloganeering during a talk by Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday, which was countered by ABVP activists.
To protest against Singh's presence, students linked to the All India Students' Association (AISA), a left-wing student organisation, raised slogans against the central government for its August 5 decision to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370.
Soon after the AISA students gathered outside the Convention Centre of the university raising slogans, several student supporters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) reached there and began counter protest, leading to heckling and manhandling by rival groups.
A section of students raised pro-Kashmir slogans, while ABVP activists countered with "Kashmir se Kanyakumari, Bharat Mata ek Hamari".
In September, BJP MP Babul Supriyo faced a protest at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, West Bengal by Left students during which he was heckled by some students.
