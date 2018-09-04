English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sloth Bears Thrive at Karnataka Sanctuary, Number Estimated to be Around 150
Located near world heritage spot Hampi in Bellary district of Karnataka, the Daroji Bear Sanctuary has more than 80 bears in its vast 8,272 hectare forest area.
A wild sloth bear and her cub in the Daroji Bear Sanctuary, near Hampi.
Bellary: A wild sloth bear, giving its big cub a piggyback ride, looks very tired. It tries to put the cub away but the six-month-old does not want to leave. Finally, it’s the senior sloth bear that has to give up in this game. It somehow manages to carry its cub, large for its age, around the mini forest.
This rare sight was seen at Daroji Bear Sanctuary, Asia’s first such reserve. Located near world heritage spot Hampi in Bellary district of Karnataka, the sanctuary has more than 80 bears in its vast 8,272 hectare forest area. Established in 1994, this sanctuary is exclusively for sloth bears.
The Karnataka forest department has put in tremendous efforts to maintain the rich diversity in this Bilikallu reserve forest area. Hence, the flora and fauna in this sanctuary has provided a natural habitat for sloth bears.
Officials working here say that the number of sloth bears have increased in the last couple of years and the forest department will soon undertake a survey to confirm their numbers. Insiders estimate there may be around 150 sloth bears here.
The sanctuary has in recent years become one of the main attractions for tourists who visit Hampi.
