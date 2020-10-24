News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tests Positive

Ljubljana (Slovenia) (AP) Slovenia's Foreign Minister Anze Logar has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Foreign Ministry says Logar has displayed no symptoms of the disease and is self-isolating in the next 10 days..

Ljubljana (Slovenia) (AP) Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Anze Logar has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Foreign Ministry says Logar has displayed no symptoms of the disease and is self-isolating in the next 10 days.

The official STA news agency says Logar was on a tour of the Baltics earlier this week and attended a session of European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg earlier this month. He is the highest-ranking Slovenian official to have contracted the virus. Slovenia has faced a surge in new cases that have soared beyond 1,500 infections per day in the country of 2 million people.

Non-essential shops, kindergartens and hotels closed down on Saturday after authorities had already imposed an overnight curfew in an effort to curb the virus spread. (AP) .

  First Published: October 24, 2020, 13:27 IST
