Small Fights Provoke Girls to File Rape FIR Against Boys They Hang Out With, Says Haryana CM Khattar
Manohar Lal Khattar said the incidents of rape have not increased, only the concern (over such incidents) has increased.
New Delhi: In a controversial statement that is bound to spark outrage, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said rapes usually happen between people known to each other and that a small argument provokes women to file rape complaints.
Speaking at a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district on Friday, Khattar said, "The incidents of rape have not increased... Rapes used to take place in the past and even today. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased.”
He added: “The biggest concern is that in the incidents of rapes and eve-teasing, 80 to 90 per cent happen between people who already know each other. A lot of these incidences are between people who usually roam around together. When there takes place an argument one day, they get up and file an FIR saying this person has raped me,” Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Hitting out at the chief minister, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark. Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes? Deplorable!," Surjewala tweeted.
This is not the first time that Khattar has made such comments. In 2014, commenting on the rise of rapes in the State, Khattar had said, “Girls need to dress properly to prevent rapes."
