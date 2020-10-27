Small Increase in Gold and Silver Prices on October 27; Check Out the Rate in Your City

Today, there is a slight increase of Rs 10 in the price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold. 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,960 today. If you would like to purchase the higher quality, you will be spending Rs 50,960, as per Good Returns.

The price also increased in the city of Chennai by Rs 10 but buying 22-carat gold there is going to cost you less as compared to some other major cities. 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 47,240 in the city. For 24-carat gold, one has to pay 51,420, slightly above the national average.

In Delhi, India’s national capital, the price has increased by Rs 10 after staying unchanged yesterday. 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,410 per 10 grams while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 52,900 in Delhi.

After the festival of Durga Puja, the price of gold in Kolkata stands at Rs 49,960 for 22-carat gold and Rs 51,510 for 24-carat gold. Both the prices are for 10 grams of gold. The price of gold is the same in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Rajasthan’s Jaipur. 22-carat of 10 grams of gold is priced at Rs 49,410 while the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,900.

The price of gold in October was at the lowest during the beginning of the month but has increased since then. Internationally, the gold spot price is showing an increase of USD 5 today. The price per ounce stands at USD 1907.30. The performance of the yellow metal has now improved over the last 30 days. There is an increase of USD 46.20 in its performance which translates to an improvement of 2.48 percent.

The price of silver has increased by Rs 5 per 10 grams. Today, it is priced at Rs 620, which means that one kilogram of the metal can be bought at Rs 62,000.