Home » News » India » Small Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Pune, Pilot Injured; DGCA Begins Probe
1-MIN READ

Small Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Pune, Pilot Injured; DGCA Begins Probe

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2022, 15:05 IST

Mumbai | Delhi

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. (Photo: ANI)

The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had taken off from Baramati airport in Pune

A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Monday and its woman pilot suffered injuries, police said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated on Twitter.

”The trainee aircraft crash in Indapur, Pune District is unfortunate. No fatalities have been reported. Praying for the recovery of injured pilot, Ms Bhavika Rathod,” the minister added. The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am, a police official said. The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had taken off from Baramati airport in Pune, he said. Rathod received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said. The aircraft was damaged, he added.

first published:July 25, 2022, 15:05 IST
last updated:July 25, 2022, 15:05 IST