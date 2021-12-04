Smart City Project Envisages 5.5 Km Heritage Corridor in Jammu

The Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), a special purpose vehicle for the Smart City project, has chalked out an ambitious project to restore the pristine glory of the old city's heritage trail and to showcase Jammu's historical and cultural landscape. The heritage trail, being set up under the project 'Heritage trail and site beautification' will stretch 5.5 kilometre and will cost Rs 16.56 crore, officials said on Saturday. They said the JSCL held discussions with various stakeholders to seek their support for the project. Assistant General Manager (AGM), urban planning, JSCL, Deepika Gupta said the pedestrian-friendly heritage corridor will add immensely to the shopping experience and result in increased business for the entire old city.

The project includes road development, information technology-based parking, public bicycle sharing system, cobblestones on carriage way and red sandstones on footpaths, street lights, rationalization of existing poles as well as hanging wires and an upgrade to public toilets. The other important components of the project include giving Rani Park and Purani Mandi Park a face-lift, state of the art roadside amenities such as ornamental street lights, dustbins, benches, water ATMs, underground service corridor for communication utilities, cobble-stoned junctions and red sandstone footpaths to enhance the aesthetics and longevity of the heritage corridor, Gupta said. The officials said the stakeholders present in the meeting shared valuable suggestions and extended support to JSCL for the timely completion of the project.

"The project will add aesthetic beauty to the old city and improve the experience of visitors," Jammu mayor Chandar Mohan Gupta, who chaired the meeting, said. He said the project will also provide hassle-free movement to pedestrians and enhance the shopping experience of citizens as well as tourists. Additional CEO, JSCL, Hitesh Gupta said the project will prove to be hugely beneficial to shopkeepers in the old city. The JSCL is focused on improving people's quality of life, he said.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.