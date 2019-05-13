English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Smartphone Shipment in India Grew in March 2019, Xiaomi Taking the Lead Tally
According to an IDC India report, Xiaomi led the tally with 30.6 per cent share in the March 2019 quarter, followed by Samsung (22.3 per cent), Vivo (13 per cent), Oppo (7.6 per cent) and Realme (6 per cent).
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Loading...
New Delhi: Smartphone shipment in India grew 7.1 per cent to 32.1 million units in the March 2019 quarter, even as the global market saw shipment volume decline 6 per cent year-on-year during the period, according to an IDC India report.
However, high channel inventory from the previous quarter resulted in fall in shipment volume by 8.4 per cent on sequential basis.
Xiaomi led the tally with 30.6 per cent share in the March 2019 quarter, followed by Samsung (22.3 per cent), Vivo (13 per cent), Oppo (7.6 per cent) and Realme (6 per cent).
The feature phone segment, which still accounts for half of the total mobile phone shipments, registered shipment of 32.3 million units in the first quarter of 2019 falling sharply by 42.4 per cent year-on-year.
"There was a sharp drop in 4G-enabled feature phones, declining by more than 50 per cent year-on-year due to channel inventory from previous quarters. There was also a sequential dip in 2G or 2.5G feature phones," IDC said.
However, the average selling prices grew 3.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 161 (about Rs 11,326).
"This can be attributed to the growth in the USD 300-500 segment, accounting for 6 per cent of the overall smartphone market in Q1 2019. This segment also outgrew all other price bands..." IDC said.
The premium segment (USD 500/Rs 35,000 and above) saw Samsung surpassing Apple for the leadership position with an overall share of 36 per cent in March 2019 quarter, it added.
"In 2019, we should expect further aggressive offline expansion by the online-heavy vendors in an attempt to get a wider footprint in smaller cities and towns. Having said that, the influence of the online channels and their focus on the smartphone business will continue," IDC India Research Director (Client Devices and IPDS) Navkendar Singh said.
He added that this will gain momentum in the all-important second half of the year since the affordability driving factors like EMIs or cashback offers continue to be top-of-mind attributes for consumers.
Online sales accounted for 40.2 per cent of the market share in March 2019 quarter.
However, high channel inventory from the previous quarter resulted in fall in shipment volume by 8.4 per cent on sequential basis.
Xiaomi led the tally with 30.6 per cent share in the March 2019 quarter, followed by Samsung (22.3 per cent), Vivo (13 per cent), Oppo (7.6 per cent) and Realme (6 per cent).
The feature phone segment, which still accounts for half of the total mobile phone shipments, registered shipment of 32.3 million units in the first quarter of 2019 falling sharply by 42.4 per cent year-on-year.
"There was a sharp drop in 4G-enabled feature phones, declining by more than 50 per cent year-on-year due to channel inventory from previous quarters. There was also a sequential dip in 2G or 2.5G feature phones," IDC said.
However, the average selling prices grew 3.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 161 (about Rs 11,326).
"This can be attributed to the growth in the USD 300-500 segment, accounting for 6 per cent of the overall smartphone market in Q1 2019. This segment also outgrew all other price bands..." IDC said.
The premium segment (USD 500/Rs 35,000 and above) saw Samsung surpassing Apple for the leadership position with an overall share of 36 per cent in March 2019 quarter, it added.
"In 2019, we should expect further aggressive offline expansion by the online-heavy vendors in an attempt to get a wider footprint in smaller cities and towns. Having said that, the influence of the online channels and their focus on the smartphone business will continue," IDC India Research Director (Client Devices and IPDS) Navkendar Singh said.
He added that this will gain momentum in the all-important second half of the year since the affordability driving factors like EMIs or cashback offers continue to be top-of-mind attributes for consumers.
Online sales accounted for 40.2 per cent of the market share in March 2019 quarter.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 iPhone XR Leaks Roundup: Optical Zoom, Reverse Charging, Lavender Colour and More
- IPL 2019 Final | Rohit Celebrates MI’s Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira
- IPL 2019 Final | Rohit in Celebratory Mode as He Dances on a Rap Song
- Latest Facebook App For Android Has The Shocking Habit of Sending Notifications Even When Signed Out
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results