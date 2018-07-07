English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Smartphones, Internet Responsible for Growing Rapes, Says Former BJP MP Chief
A group of women Congress workers protested outside the residence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan against the growing number of rapes in the country.
Women Congress workers protest against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.
Bhopal: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state head and MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan has blamed the easy availability of smartphones and internet penetration for the growing incidents of rape.
The MP on Saturday said “young, innocent minds” had easy access to obscene content on smartphones, which was leading to crimes against women. He said the “objectionable content distorts the mentality of the young generation and leaves a negative impact on their minds”. Chauhan also quoted media reports to show that the perpetrators of violence against women were often addicted to porn.
This is not the first time that MP’s leaders have sought to play down the growing incidents of violence against women. Home minister Bhupendra Singh recently questioned the furore, saying India reported 94 rapes daily while the state registered just 18 per day.
In April, Singh had blamed the easy availability of porn for sexual offenses against children and said the MP government had requested the Centre to ban certain websites offering such content.
The Congress attacked the BJP government over the MP’s comments, alleging that on one hand, it distributed smartphones among the youth and on the other, blamed the same for fuelling rapes. “Not phones or internet, it’s the lack of law and order that is leading to a surge in the number of rapes in Madhya Pradesh,” Congress chief spokesperson Manak Agrawal said.
The grand old party also kept up the pressure on the ruling BJP, with a group of women workers making their way to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s house to stage a protest over the growing number of rape cases. The workers sat in front of the gate and raised slogans against the chief minister, who is currently touring Sagar district.
Also Watch
The MP on Saturday said “young, innocent minds” had easy access to obscene content on smartphones, which was leading to crimes against women. He said the “objectionable content distorts the mentality of the young generation and leaves a negative impact on their minds”. Chauhan also quoted media reports to show that the perpetrators of violence against women were often addicted to porn.
This is not the first time that MP’s leaders have sought to play down the growing incidents of violence against women. Home minister Bhupendra Singh recently questioned the furore, saying India reported 94 rapes daily while the state registered just 18 per day.
In April, Singh had blamed the easy availability of porn for sexual offenses against children and said the MP government had requested the Centre to ban certain websites offering such content.
The Congress attacked the BJP government over the MP’s comments, alleging that on one hand, it distributed smartphones among the youth and on the other, blamed the same for fuelling rapes. “Not phones or internet, it’s the lack of law and order that is leading to a surge in the number of rapes in Madhya Pradesh,” Congress chief spokesperson Manak Agrawal said.
The grand old party also kept up the pressure on the ruling BJP, with a group of women workers making their way to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s house to stage a protest over the growing number of rape cases. The workers sat in front of the gate and raised slogans against the chief minister, who is currently touring Sagar district.
Also Watch
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter