Smartphones, Knives Seized in Mandoli Prison Raid; 3-point Plan Made to Curb Illegal Calls from Behind Bars

Raids were conducted in Delhi’s Mandoli jail on the intervening night of December 12 and 13, in which at least eight mobile phones and handmade knives each were seized. A mobile phone was recovered from a member of the Gogi gang, against whom there are allegations of running an extortion racket from inside the jail.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the pinpointed raids were conducted based on specific inputs and mobile phones were found hidden in toilet doors, behind tiles, water tanks, and non-functional pipelines. Out of the eight phones seized, four were smartphones. Delhi Police formed special search teams with members from telecom service providers, they added.

Delhi’s high-security prisons have been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past year: starting from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi – who was allegedly operating his gang from inside Tihar jail and even made the plan to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from behind bars – to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, who was reportedly calling and speaking to his girlfriends from inside the barracks.

All such activities raised numerous questions on prison security, due to which IPS officer Sandeep Goel was also shunted out as prison DGP and, eventually, suspended. So, the task of reinstating Tihar jail’s image has now been handed to DGP (prisons) Sanjay Beniwal.

The prison department has ordered an internal probe into the recovery of mobile phones and the possible role of jail staff in letting these devices in. The department has also suspended two deputy superintendents and three head wardens for dereliction of duty.

The Delhi jail administration is now working on a three-point plan to ensure that prisoners are unable to access illegal means of communication. Here’s how:

Preventing electronic devices such as phones from reaching the inmates – raids will continue to take place and jail officials will be under heavy scrutiny so that there is no chance of them smuggling mobile phones into prisons With the help of telecom service providers, Delhi Police will continue to monitor calls made from inside the jails and, hence, will be able to take specific action against those involved Phone jammers have been installed in almost all the major jails in the national capital, but with time and improvement in cellular technology many of these have become redundant. So, inmates have been able to find spots from where they can make calls. To curb this, the jail administration is in talks with telecom service providers to install a number of jammers on all jail campuses.

