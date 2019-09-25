Smell Due to Incessant Rains, Clarifies ONGC After Reports of Gas Leak at Uran Plant Trigger Panic
Gas supply had been stopped and the surrounding area evacuated following reports of a gas leak. ONGC, however, clarified that the 'leak' had merely been the smell of hydrocarbon 'which was spread due to incessant rains'.
Four people were killed in a massive fire at the ONGC Uran plant on September 3.
Over 20 days after a massive blaze at an ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai’s Uran killed four people, panic struck the area's residents once more amid reports of a gas leak. Following the reports, gas supply was stopped and the surrounding area evacuated, authorities confirmed.
ONGC later clarified that there was no leak and it had just been the smell of hydrocarbon “which was spread due to incessant rains”. "All precautionary measures in place. Plant is running normal.There is nothing to panic," the oil and gas company further tweeted from its official handle.
In a second tweet, ONGC said that senior officers of the plant were trying to allay the fear and panic by interacting with the local villagers and administration.
#ONGC Senior officers are present in the Uran plant. Interaction with the local villagers and administration is on to dispel the panic caused by hydrocarbon smell in the vicinity, which is spread due to heavy rains. @CMD_ONGC @pallab_ongc— ONGC (@ONGC_) September 25, 2019
On September 3, three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were among four deceased. The men had arrived for inspection at the plant after a leak was reported in the storm-water drainage. However, a sudden explosion killed them on the spot.
ONGC is India's largest crude oil and natural gas company, which contributes around 70 percent to domestic production.
