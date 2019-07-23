SMFWB Paramedical Result 2019: West Bengal Medical Faculty Announces Rank Card at smfwb.in
The State Medical Faculty of West Bengal (SMFWB) has declared the West Bengal Paramedical Results 2019 and the candidates can visit the official website of SMFWB to check their scores.
SMFWB Paramedical Result 2019 Declared | The State Medical Faculty of West Bengal (SMFWB) has finally declared the West Bengal Paramedical Results 2019 on Tuesday. The results were declared on the official website of SMFWB at www.smfwb.in. All the candidates who have been waiting for their West Bengal Paramedical Results 2019 can visit the official website to check their score.
It is to noted that all the candidates who have been listen I physically handicapped category have to contact the Prof (DR) N Kar for all advised related to their document verification between July 24 and July 29. The candidates in the PH category have to submit their documents for verification before 5pm on July 29.
SMFWB Paramedical Result 2019: How to check the result online
Step 1: The interested candidates can visit the official website of SMFWB: www.smfwb.in
Step 2: In the ‘Result’ section of SMFWB homepage, go to check ‘SMFWB Paramedical Result 2019’
Step 3: Log-in using the required credentials, like your registration number and password
Step 4: SMFWB Paramedical Result 2019/ Rank Card will appear
Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference.
The merit list for the SMFWB Paramedical 2019 admission process will be released soon on the website. The candidates who have qualified into the merit list will be needed to report for the counseling process to be conducted for the admissions.
