Smith, Archer, Buttler Clear Mandatory COVID-19 Tests

Dubai: Captain Steve Smith along with star players Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have cleared the mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival and are available to play Rajasthan Royal’s IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket ground on September 22. The trio were part of the 21-strong contingent of Australia and England players, who arrived in the UAE from UK by a special chartered flight on September 17.

“Smith, Buttler and Archer underwent COVID-19 tests on Friday and results are negative. So they are available for selection with quarantine duration being reduced to 36 hours,” an IPL source told .

