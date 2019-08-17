WATCH: Smoke, Flames Continue to Billow from 5th Floor of AIIMS Building Even After Five Hours

New Delhi: Despite fire officials' initial statement that the blaze at AIIMS was doused, the flames continued to leap from the teaching block even after four hours.

A video, shot by a News18 reporter, shows smoke billowing from the building along with raging fire. Sources said the fire spread to the Emergency Lab in the department of Lab Medicine, which is adjacent to the Microbiology department's virology unit, where electricity work was going on for some time and cable and wire being used were kept, they said.

#NewsAlert – Fire rages at AIIMS Delhi. Emergency labs have been shut down temporarily. Firefighting ops are underway to douse the flames. pic.twitter.com/N4DDhf276L — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 17, 2019

#NewsAlert – Fire rages on at AIIMS Delhi. Flames continue to billow from 5th floor. pic.twitter.com/OpcJfjqj2A — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 17, 2019

The fire moved downward to the first floor — and also upward to the third and the fourth floor of the building, they said.

An NDRF official said that the fire spread on the fifth floor after the AC compressor blew up. Two NDRF teams, comprising 75 personnel, arrived at the premier health institute to put off the fire.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex. Several prominent leaders have been visiting the hospital for the past few days to enquire about his health.

