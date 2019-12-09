Smoke Seen in Same Delhi Anaj Mandi Building Where Sunday's Blaze Killed 43
The fire department officials said they received a call at around 7.50am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the scene.
Smoke is seen from the Anaj Mandi building where a fire claimed 43 lives on Sunday.
New Delhi: Smoke was seen in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Monday morning from the same building where a blaze killed 43 people a day earlier, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
The fire department officials said they received a call at around 7.50am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the scene. Some material stacked inside the building had caught fire. However, the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, they said.
A massive fire in the same four-storey building comprising illegal factories killed 43 and injured 16 workers on Sunday.
