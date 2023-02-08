CHANGE LANGUAGE
Smriti Irani in Jodhpur for Daughter's Wedding at Khimsar Fort
1-MIN READ

Smriti Irani in Jodhpur for Daughter's Wedding at Khimsar Fort

PTI

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 12:01 IST

Jodhpur, India

Smriti Irani's daughter wedding functions will be held at the 15th-century Khimsar Fort on Wednesday and Thursday (File Photo: smritiiraniofficial)

The wedding functions will be held at the 15th-century Khimsar Fort on Wednesday and Thursday with family members and close friends in attendance.

Union Minister Smriti Irani arrived here from Delhi on Wednesday morning for the wedding of her daughter Shanelle Irani.

After arriving at the Jodhpur airport, the Union minister for Women and Child Development left for Nagaur by road.

Surrounded by sand dunes, the Khimsar Fort, which is now a heritage hotel, belongs to BJP leader Gajendra Singh.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
