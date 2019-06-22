Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Smriti Irani Stops to Check on Ailing Woman, Gets Her Admitted to Hospital in Amethi

Irani, accompanied by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is on a two-day visit to her constituency and is meeting people in the villages adopted by late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

IANS

Updated:June 22, 2019, 8:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Smriti Irani Stops to Check on Ailing Woman, Gets Her Admitted to Hospital in Amethi
New Delhi: Newly elected MP Smriti Irani arrives at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...

Amethi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday stopped her convoy during a visit to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to inquire about an ailing woman whom she later sent to a hospital.

Irani saw the woman while travelling in Amethi. She stopped and inquired about her and learnt that the woman had met with an accident and was unable to walk.

The minister immediately called for an ambulance and also helped the woman get into it. She gave the doctors instructions to ensure proper treatment.

Irani, accompanied by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is on a two-day visit to her constituency and is meeting people in the villages adopted by late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

This is Irani's first visit to the constituency which she won after defeating Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the recent Lok Sabha election.

Earlier, she went straight to the house of BJP worker Surendra Singh, who was shot dead immediately after the election in Amethi's Barauliya village and met his family members.

Sawant said he had campaigned for 22 days as a party worker for Irani in the 2014 general election and knew most of the workers here. "I was pained to learn of the death of Surendra Singh and told Smriti Irani that I wanted to visit his family," he said.

Incidentally, Barauliya village (along with Hariharpur village) had been adopted by the late Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Parrikar, who had been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Sawant said the Goa government would continue the development work initiated by Parrikar in Amethi's villages.

Irani, during her two-day visit, will lay the foundation stone for some development projects in the constituency that include rain-harvesting plants and will also meet party leaders and workers in Tiloi, Jagdishpur and Musafirkhana.

On Sunday, she will hold meetings with officials regarding development of the constituency.

Irani is also accompanied by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram