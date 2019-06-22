Smriti Irani Stops to Check on Ailing Woman, Gets Her Admitted to Hospital in Amethi

Amethi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday stopped her convoy during a visit to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to inquire about an ailing woman whom she later sent to a hospital.

Irani saw the woman while travelling in Amethi. She stopped and inquired about her and learnt that the woman had met with an accident and was unable to walk.

The minister immediately called for an ambulance and also helped the woman get into it. She gave the doctors instructions to ensure proper treatment.

Irani, accompanied by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is on a two-day visit to her constituency and is meeting people in the villages adopted by late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

This is Irani's first visit to the constituency which she won after defeating Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the recent Lok Sabha election.

Earlier, she went straight to the house of BJP worker Surendra Singh, who was shot dead immediately after the election in Amethi's Barauliya village and met his family members.

Sawant said he had campaigned for 22 days as a party worker for Irani in the 2014 general election and knew most of the workers here. "I was pained to learn of the death of Surendra Singh and told Smriti Irani that I wanted to visit his family," he said.

Incidentally, Barauliya village (along with Hariharpur village) had been adopted by the late Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Parrikar, who had been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Sawant said the Goa government would continue the development work initiated by Parrikar in Amethi's villages.

Irani, during her two-day visit, will lay the foundation stone for some development projects in the constituency that include rain-harvesting plants and will also meet party leaders and workers in Tiloi, Jagdishpur and Musafirkhana.

On Sunday, she will hold meetings with officials regarding development of the constituency.

Irani is also accompanied by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.