Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Smriti Irani Takes Charge of Women and Child Development Ministry

As she took charge of the ministry, Smriti Irani vowed to fulfil her commitment towards empowering women and creating a better tomorrow for children.

PTI

Updated:June 3, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Smriti Irani Takes Charge of Women and Child Development Ministry
Soon after assuming charge, Irani held a meeting with all senior officials of the ministry. (Image : PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Smriti Irani Monday took charge as the Union Women and Child Development Minister and vowed to fulfil her commitment towards empowering women and creating a better tomorrow for children.
She was welcomed by senior officials of the ministry and Minister of State in the WCD Ministry Debashree Chaudhuri.

Soon after assuming charge, Irani held a meeting with all senior officials of the ministry.

"Grateful to PM Narendra Modi for reposing his faith and giving me an opportunity to contribute to the well-being of children & foster Women-led Development. We will continue to fulfil our commitment towards empowering women and creating a better tomorrow for our children(sic)," she said in a tweet soon after assuming charge and posted pictures of her meeting the officials.

The Amethi MP has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

She had met her predecessor Maneka Gandhi on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them.

Irani emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram