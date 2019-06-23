Smriti Irani Turns Santa as She Doles Out 240 Laptops in Amethi, Then Attends Mass Baby Shower
While on Saturday Irani distributed keys of houses under PM Awas Yojan among residents, on Sunday, she doled out laptops to 240 lekhpals of the district.
Smriti Irani attends a mass baby shower event in Amethi.
New Delhi: A month after she barged into Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s fort, Union Minister Smriti Irani arrived in Amethi on Saturday to make the most of her two-day visit in the constituency. What followed only cemented the apprehension that the stellar BJP leader is here to stay.
During her two-day maiden visit, the benevolent side of the Amethi MP was on full display as she lent a helping hand to the voters in the resolution of issues – from aiding the injured to fixing land disputes.
While on Saturday Irani distributed keys of houses under PM Awas Yojan among residents, on Sunday, she doled out laptops to 240 lekhpals of the district.
The Union Minister for Women and Child Development and the mother of two attended an event for mass baby shower, which is known as 'Annaprashana' in local terms, in Gauriganj. Images from the event surfaced on the internet where the Minister can be seen blessing the expectant mothers and even feeding little ones at the event.
Apart from distributing goodies, Irani also announced that she will soon become a resident of Amethi as she plans on building her own house in the district for the better access of the people.
Lawmaker Irani reportedly asked her convoy ambulance to take an injured woman to a nearby hospital, while also instructing doctors to ensure proper treatment for the injured.
In a video, the woman, seen sitting on a chair, is lifted into the ambulance by a group of men as the Amethi MP asks, "Where is she to be taken, district hospital?" She then instructs, "Take them to Gauriganj District Hospital."
On one occasion, she was approached by a woman who fell to her feet while she was addressing an audience on stage. Irani consoled her after hearing her complaint of land-grabbing by family members and assured that action would be taken.
In her address, she targeted the dynastic politics of the Congress that had assured Rahul Gandhi’s victory from the constituency for three successive terms.
“A social revolution came here when everyone went to polling booths, pressed ‘lotus’ and gave a message that democracy has not been made for ‘naamdaar’ (dynast),” she said.
