1-min read

Smriti Irani's PF Certificate From McDonald's Job to be Auctioned, Proceeds to Help Women Artisans

Smriti Irani, who recently took over as the Women and Child Development Minister, had reportedly worked at a McDonald’s outlet in Mumbai during her struggling days in the 1990s.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
File photo of Smriti Irani.
New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani’s Provident Fund (PF) certificate, from the time when she worked at a burger joint, will soon be auctioned and the proceeds from it will be given to women artisans.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the minister, who recently took over as the Women and Child Development Minister, had worked at a McDonald’s outlet in Bandra, Mumbai during her struggling days back in the 1990s. News18 could not independently verify the claims made in the report.

She worked at McDonald's before getting a break as a lead actress in the TV series, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The series became a massive hit, making her one of India's most-watched faces on television. However, Irani had not withdrawn her PF earnings from her employment at the burger joint.

After around three decades, a member of the Mumbai-based Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council found Irani’s PF certificate under her maiden name.

The auction will be conducted by The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council and the money would be used to help women artisans. “We will look at a cluster of women whose work needs to find takers and should be highlighted,” the newspaper report cited a senior ministry official as saying.

