SMS, Voice Calls to be Back Across Jammu and Kashmir for All Prepaid Mobile Users
On Tuesday, allowed mobile Internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in establishments providing essential services, days after the Supreme Court ordered a review of the curbs imposed in the Union Territory.
Srinagar: The short message service (SMS) and voice facility will soon be restored on all local prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said at a press conference in Jammu on Saturday. The 2G mobile data for postpaid mobile users have also been extended to certain areas in Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Kansal said the decision was taken after careful review.
"2G mobile data on postpaid mobile for accessing whitelisted websites shall be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu and Kupwara, Bandipora in Kashmir division. Mobile internet shall remain suspended in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama," he added.
On Tuesday, the administration allowed mobile internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in establishments providing essential services, days after the Supreme Court ordered a review of the curbs imposed in the Union Territory.
In a three-page order, the administration asked internet service providers to offer broadband facility (with Mac binding) to all institutions dealing with essential services such as hospitals, banks and government offices.
In order to facilitate tourism, the broadband internet services would be provided to hotels and tour and travel establishments, the order said.
Internet was suspended all across Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The broadband services were, however, later restored in the Jammu region.
While mobile and broadband services were earlier restored in the Ladakh region, all forms of internet continue to remain suspended in Kashmir.
