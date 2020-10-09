Smuggled Cigarette Packets Worth Rs 67 Lakh Seized In Assam, One Held

Guwahati, Oct 8: The Customs department on Thursday seized 27,920 packets of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 67 lakh from here and arrested a person in this connection, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of customs officials seized the cigarette packets from Kerakuchi in Hatigaon area.

The recovered goods are believed to be smuggled from Myanmar through the international border in Mizoram, Customs (Prevention) Division’s Deputy Commissioner Om Prakash Tiwary said. The department had seized 68 tonne of areca nut, commonly known as betel nut, worth Rs 2.55 crore on Tuesday.

The contraband was suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor