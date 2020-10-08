Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 1.64 Crore Seized At Chennai Airport

Chennai: More than three kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.64 crore have been seized including from some air passengers who arrived at Dubai at the airport by the customs department personnel in the last two days. The seizure also included ‘unclaimed’ gold bars concealed and abandoned under the seat of an aircraft which arrived from Dubai, a Customs press release said.

The department officials, on suspicion, intercepted some passengers who arrived separately on Wednesday and Tuesday and recovered the precious metal in paste form concealed in rectum and the inner wear. In total, 3.15 kg of gold worth Rs 1.64 crore had been sized and two passengers arrested in this connection, the release said.

