Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized at Bengaluru Airport

The yellow metal was found concealed in a speaker inside the baggage during scanning Saturday night and no passenger came forward to claim it.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2018, 4:52 PM IST
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Bengaluru: Smuggled gold weighing 9.2 kg and valued at Rs three crore was recovered from an unclaimed baggage at the international airport here, Customs sources said on Sunday.

The gold was worth Rs 3 crore, they said adding a probe has been launched to trace the person, who brought the consignment.

However, the sources did not mention the place from where the baggage arrived.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
