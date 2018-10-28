Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized at Bengaluru Airport

Smuggled gold weighing 9.2 kg and valued at Rs three crore was recovered from an unclaimed baggage at the international airport here, Customs sources said on Sunday.The yellow metal was found concealed in a speaker inside the baggage during scanning Saturday night and no passenger came forward to claim it.The gold was worth Rs 3 crore, they said adding a probe has been launched to trace the person, who brought the consignment.However, the sources did not mention the place from where the baggage arrived.