Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Smugglers Caught in J&K with 'Zakhm-e-Hayat', Rare Himalayan Herb Worth Rs 3 Lakh

The endangered herb is found in the altitude of 2,500 to 3,800 meter in Himalayan region. Its root is believed to be used to treat kidney stones, crystalluria and renal failure.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Smugglers Caught in J&K with 'Zakhm-e-Hayat', Rare Himalayan Herb Worth Rs 3 Lakh
Image for representation.
Loading...

Bhadarwah: A rare medicinal herb worth over Rs 3 lakh was seized while it was being smuggled from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a forest official said Sunday.

During an operation on Saturday night at Padri meadow on interstate Bhaderwah-Chamba road, connecting Doda with neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, 500 kg of 'Bergenia Ciliata' locally known as 'Zakhm-e-Hayat' was seized, a senior forest department official said.

He said the alleged smugglers managed to escape.

Divisional Forest Officer in Bhaderwah Chander Shekar said the recovery is worth Rs 3.50 lakh in local market and the endangered herb was being illegally transported to the Chamba town of Himachal Pradesh on mules.

The smugglers hail from Thanhala village and will be booked for violation of Section 6 of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Act 1987, he said.

The rare herb is found in the altitude of 2,500 to 3,800 meter in Himalayan region. Its root is believed to be used to treat kidney stones, crystalluria and renal failure, vertigo and headache, the official said.

The plant, reportedly is in high demand in China and Nepal and also acts as astringent, tonic and has anti-inflammatory effect and is applied as poultice for stiff joints, boils, abscesses and skin infections.

The department has geared up its operation after getting information about the smuggling of endangered medicinal herbs like Zakhm-e-hayat and Nag Chhatri (triltrillium govanianum) outside the state despite a ban, the officer said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram