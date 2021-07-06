Smuggling of Diesel-Petrol on Indo-Nepal Border in UP Increases as Price Difference Grows to Rs 25 Per Litre

The prices of diesel and petrol are skyrocketing in India and in many cities, the price of one-litre petrol has crossed the Rs 100-mark. In such a situation smugglers want to make a quick buck by smuggling petrol and diesel from Nepal where it is cheaper.

Due to the open border between India and Nepal, smugglers have started taking advantage of it. According to the information, people are entering the Indian Territory by taking diesel and petrol from Nepalese areas and are selling them in the border Indian area.

If we look at the prices of petrol and diesel, there is a difference of Rs 25 to Rs 30 in the prices in India and Nepal. In Indian territories, the price of petrol is ₹ 97.29 paise and diesel ₹ 90.30 paise per litre, while in Nepal petrol is available for ₹78 (125 Nepali currency) and diesel ₹66 per litre. In this way, Rs 25 to Rs 30 per litre is easily saved by buying diesel and petrol from Nepal.

Although many smugglers have also been caught by the SSB, due to the open borders, it is now becoming difficult to curb the selling of petrol and diesel in border areas.

India and Nepal share a total border of 1,750 km, out of which Siddharthnagar district has an open border of 68 km. There are a total of 70 border posts in India and Nepal, from where small and big vehicles move. These places include Barhni, Khunwan, Aligarhwa and Kakarhwa borders in the 68 km open border, from where small and big vehicles move. Apart from this, there are a large number of such roads on the border, from where one can easily walk into the border of another country. There has been an increase in the cases of petrol-diesel smuggling in the last few days.

The SSB team on Sunday arrested a man from the Aligarhwa border with 50 litres of diesel from the Indo-Nepal border. The arrested smuggler is a resident of Chakarchoda village in Nepal and had come to India for selling the smuggled oil. In another case, Lotan police on Sunday arrested a person from the Thothri border with 100 litres of Nepali diesel. The arrested accused was also buying petroleum products from Nepal and selling them in India.

In the border areas, many people go to Nepal on bicycles or foot and from there they return to India after filling diesel or petrol in a gallon. Most of the smugglers are citizens of the border areas and they know all the routes.

Speaking on the issue, SSB in-charge Commandant Amit Singh said, “Our soldiers monitor the border areas for 24 hours and are also present at many places, despite this the local citizens easily smuggle these petro products. We have also caught many people, yet people are not ready to leave this business because of the profit in smuggling.”

On the other hand, Ram Abhilash Tripathi, the Superintendent of Police of Siddharthnagar district said, “The police administration is continuously patrolling the border areas to stop the smuggling of petroleum products. Smugglers are also being caught. Although the police administration and SSB are trying their best, the people of the border areas are fully aware of the local areas and find new ways of smuggling.”

