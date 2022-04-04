CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#UkraineWar#SriLanka
Home » News » India » Snag Hits Services on Newly-inaugurated Metro Line in Mumbai
1-MIN READ

Snag Hits Services on Newly-inaugurated Metro Line in Mumbai

A train at Magathane towards Aarey was withdrawn from service2 due to a technical snag. ( File image: IANS)

A train at Magathane towards Aarey was withdrawn from service2 due to a technical snag. ( File image: IANS)

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) said that a metro train was withdrawn from service at Magathane (station) due to a snag

Services on a metro line in Mumbai, which was inaugurated on Saturday, were affected on Monday morning due to a “technical error".

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) said that a metro train was withdrawn from service at Magathane (station) due to a snag.

“Due to technical error, train at Magathane towards Aarey has been withdrawn from service. Commuters have been accommodated in the next train.

Regret the inconvenience," the MMMOCL tweeted. Magathane and Aarey stations fall under the Metro 7 line which was inaugurated on Saturday along with the 2A line by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

RELATED NEWS

Metro 7 line runs between Aarey and Dahisar stations and line 2A between Dhanukarwadi and Dahisar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 04, 2022, 13:09 IST