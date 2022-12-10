Snake Found in Calicut-Dubai AI Express Plane's Cargo Hold Post Landing, DGCA to Probe Incident

Passengers of an Air India Express flight were left shocked after a snake was found in its cargo hold upon arrival in Dubai. The flight had taken off from Calicut in Kerala, and the passengers were safely deplaned.

According to a senior official, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident. He said said a snake was found in the cargo hold of the plane on arrival at the Dubai airport and the airport fire services were also informed.

One of the Twitter users shared a video of the incident and complained the passengers were stuck in Dubai for 7 hours. To this, Air India Express replied, “Dear Sir, we are sorry for the inconveniences caused to you. Hope you have been transferred to a hotel and have been updated by our team about the incident."

Snake in cargo,so we’re stuck in Dubai for 7hours now 😑@FlyWithIX IX344,Please give us some estimate time at least pic.twitter.com/GtjP8dO2iX— Sharath (@sharathkrml) December 10, 2022

The B737-800 aircraft came from Calicut, Kerala and the passengers were safely deplaned. It is a ground handling lapse. The incident shall be probed and suitable enforcement action shall be taken, the official told news agency PTI.

An Air India Express spokesperson could not be reached for comments. Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

