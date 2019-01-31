LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019

  • 1.
    Jind Haryana (Assembly)
    BJP Won
  • 2.
    Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)
    INC Won
»
1-min read

Snake Found in Khichdi Served to Primary Students in Govt School in Maharashtra

Confirming the incident, Nanded District Education Officer (DEO) Prashant Digraskar said after the reptile was discovered, the service was immediately stopped, adding that most children went hungry for the day.

IANS

Updated:January 31, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Snake Found in Khichdi Served to Primary Students in Govt School in Maharashtra
Image for representational purpose only.
Nanded: Students of a government primary school were served khichdi with a snake in it, officials said here on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Gargavan Zilla Parishad Primary School, around 50 kms from here, when the 80-odd children studying in Classes I-to-V were served the midday meal.

As the school staff started serving, they were shocked to see the snake in the large khichdi vessel.

Confirming the incident, Nanded District Education Officer (DEO) Prashant Digraskar said after the reptile was discovered, the service was immediately stopped, adding that most children went hungry for the day.

"We have taken this matter very seriously and ordered a probe. A team from the DEO has left for the village today to investigate and necessary action will be taken after their report is received," Digraskar told IANS on Thursday.

He added that the contract to make the khichdi is given by the school management committee to local groups or non-government organisations.

Implemented around 1996, the khichdi is part of the weekly nutrition menu for the children in all government schools in the state to discourage dropouts, especially among girls, with over 1.25 crore students benefiting from it daily.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram