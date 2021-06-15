Snake Sightings on the Rise Across Delhi Due to Monsoon Season

The soaring temperatures have not only perturbed human beings but also birds and animals. They also seek shade and shelter to stay cool. That is why these days Wildlife SOS team has been responding to several calls of snakes being spotted in homes, offices, factories and shops in Delhi. Interestingly, snakes of a particular species have been sighted the most.

The oriental rat snake resembles a cobra and is 7 feet to 8 feet long. While it is not poisonous, its bite causes severe pain. Since it hunts for its prey like rats, it is called oriental rat snake.

According to the director (conservation projects) of the non-profit, snakes are sighted in summers in human settlements because they need to use external sources to regulate their body temperature. Oriental rat snakes that are found in urban areas also look for such cool places. Snake sightings generally increase from April onwards till the monsoon season.

Though the oriental rat snake attacks only birds and small animals, it can even bite humans if teased. The team of Wildlife SOS has warned people against killing it or any other snake. It has advised that if spotted, they should immediately call the helpline number of the Rapid Response Unit. (+91 9917109666)

The Rapid Response Unit was formed by Wildlife SOS when snake sightings surged in the capital. The members of the unit also try to sensitise people regarding reptiles and alleviate common misconceptions surrounding them so that they can help mitigate human-reptile conflict.

Kartik Satyanarayana, the co-founder, and CEO of Wildlife SOS said their team is working round the clock to rescue venomous and non-venomous snakes.

Recently, a five-foot-long black-headed Royal snake was found resting atop entry gate C of the US Embassy. The reptile was carefully extricated by the Wildlife SOS team who later released it back into its natural habitat.

