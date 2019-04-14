English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Snapshot: Chennai Sneak Past Kolkata
Chennai Super Kings continued their good run in the IPL 2019 after a half-century from Suresh Raina saw them beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets.
(Image: AFP)
Chennai Super Kings continued their good run in the IPL 2019 after a half-century from Suresh Raina saw them beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets.
| Edited by: Nikhil Popat
