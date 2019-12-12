Sniffer Dogs Check 'Prasad' from Kartarpur Sahib, Alleges Congress MP, Calls it Disrespectful
Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said security is important but 'prasad' is sacred and it should not be sniffed by dogs.
Sikh devotees wave as they leave for Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. (PTI File)
New Delhi: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday alleged that 'prasad' carried by pilgrims while returning from Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is checked by sniffer dogs on the Indian side.
He said there should not be any 'beadbi' (disrespect) to the ‘prasad’.
Speaking during the Zero Hour of Lok Sabha, Ludhiana MP Bittu said security is important but 'prasad' is sacred and it should not be sniffed by dogs.
Sikh pilgrims visit the gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province through the Kartarpur corridor. The corridor connects the Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on the Indian side.
