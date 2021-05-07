Snippets from UK: Fast-spreading Indian Coronavirus Strain Spooks Britain

UK May Tag Indian Covid Strain as ‘Variant of Concern’: New fears are spreading after an Indian variant of the virus has been found in some clusters in the UK. More than 500 cases have now been detected, mostly in London. Cases prior to this have been isolated instances. The discovery of the clusters has led to new concerns over the speed with which the virus can spread. Following this, the strain of the virus found may be classified as a “variant of concern”. It is at present considered a variant under observation. It is still not clear how far vaccines can protect against the new strain. Some clusters have been found in care homes, where everyone has been inoculated. This then will also prove a test of how effective the vaccines are.

British Businesses Urged to Pitch in for India Aid: Lord Billimoria, president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), is calling on British businesses to pull out resources to support India through the Covid crisis. “We are urging UK firms to donate critical resources and supplies where they can,” he said. The specific needs will be those outlined already by the Indian High Commission. These include oxygen concentrators, cylinders of certain sizes and the remdesivir drug. “If your business can help, make your voices heard,” he has said.

Serum Institute to Join League of Indian Pharma Firms in UK: Far from being seen as an Indian company now stepping into Britain, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is among the last major Indian pharma companies to come into the UK, a report by the company Grant Thornton indicates. Some of the other Indian pharma companies already in the UK include Cipla, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe, Torrent Pharma, Ananta Medicare, Marksans Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Not only are these present in the UK, but they have also been seeing some of the fastest growth among Indian companies in the UK. A big draw for Indian companies is the heavy tax relief offered to firms committed to R&D.

Result of London Mayoral Election Keenly Awaited: Early signs indicate some gains for the Labour party in elections taking place across the UK. The extent of Indian support for Labour will be of particular interest after new party leader Sir Keir Starmer has built bridges with the Indian community and with India; these were significantly damaged under former leader Jeremy Corbyn. The election result most keenly awaited is that of London Mayor. Many expect present mayor Sadiq Khan from Labour to be re-elected. Counting is due to begin Saturday morning, and the result for this election is due later that day. Counting is proceeding slower than usual in this election because fewer officials can be present due to social distancing rules.

Labour May Have Lost Some Love with British Indians: Some trend has been predicted of a switch in the British Indian vote away from Labour to the Conservatives. A report from the 1926 Institute, a think tank backed by the University of Oxford suggests that with passing elections Indians are turning more and more towards the Tories. It says that in the 2019 elections 36 per cent of Indians still voted Labour. But in the present local elections, 33 per cent could have backed the Conservatives, ahead of 31 per cent voting for Labour.

