Snippets from UK: Priti Patel's Bullying Case Reopens; Covid Resurgence Concerns in Indian Areas of Britain

Priti Patel Case Reopened in High Court: Just when Home Secretary Priti Patel had seemed in the clear over allegations of bullying from a former top official in her ministry, the case has been reopened, and this time it will be a case in the high court. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had cleared her earlier following an inquiry that had found Patel had indeed broken the ministerial code, though “unintentionally”. Sir Alex Allan who had carried out that inquiry quit after the PM refused to act against Patel. A civil servants’ union has now gone to the high court alleging that Johnson had “erred”. The court will now give a full hearing to the union’s claims.

Covid Re-rise in Indian Areas of Britain: In what everyone hopes will not be a repeat pattern, COVID-19 cases have begun to creep up again in some of the Indian areas of Britain. Last year, it was these areas that saw the highest peaks in all of Britain. Brent that is home to Wembley has reported 38 cases per 1,00,000 twice the national average, with the numbers rising. Numbers have risen also in Ealing that includes Southall. These rises are at present at small levels, and given the level of vaccination, it is hoped that no one will fall seriously ill even if infected.

‘Long Term Support’ to India: The leading body of British nurses has asked for “long term support” to India beyond the present consignment of oxygen and other supplies that began to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday. “The government’s promise of life-saving equipment surplus to our needs is a good start but long term support is essential,” said Prof Anne Marie Rafferty, president of the Royal College of Nursing. She said, “We stand in solidarity with our nursing colleagues in India who are working tirelessly to provide lifesaving care to patients.”

Pressure on ECB over IPL: Pressure is rising on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to call back the 11 England players still in India for the IPL. The ECB has said earlier that decisions are up to individual players, and that it is watching the situation closely. “We continue to monitor and work with the players on an individual basis,” the ECB had said Monday. But hostile media reporting over its refusal so far to do more is piling pressure on the ECB to step in to pull the England players out. A number of Australian players have already pulled out of the IPL. The BCCI has reassured players that they are safe in a bubble.

English Cricket’s Unusual New Face: English cricket this season will find an unusual new face. The Nagaland cricket team captain, Jonathan Rongsen Longkumer will join the Morecambe Cricket Club in Lancashire for this season. The contract was agreed on March 29. The Morecambe Cricket Club is one of the oldest cricket clubs in Britain that started in 1889. The club has three teams that play a range of local fixtures. ​

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here