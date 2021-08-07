Snippets from UK: Why Indian Students Traveling to Britain Will Now Save Money

Indian Students to Save Money: A number of Indian travellers headed to the UK over the next few weeks have saved a fair bit of money. Each of them a likely to save around 1,750 pounds each, as they were expected to go into compulsory quarantine at a government-designated hotel, and pay for it. This was after UK moved India from the ‘Red’ to ‘Amber’ list. Now, fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine. But a lot of hoteliers are grieving the loss of juicy income that they were expecting, particularly from tens of thousands of Indian students travelling soon to the UK for the start of the academic year from September.

Bangladesh, Pakistan Angst: The decision to take Indian off the travel red list has brought new angst in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan is reporting about 5,000 cases a day currently, Bangladesh about 13,000, and India about 45,000. But Pakistan and Bangladesh are still on the red list. Back in April, they were red-listed two weeks before India even though the number of reported cases was far lower.

Rain Plays Spoilt Sport? Who can stop the rain and cricket is too poor a sport to find covered stadiums to play in. But the frequent rain interruptions are leading to new demands for a change in the way the game deals with such interruptions. Some have come in already: the provision of more time at the end of a rain-interrupted day, and on occasion also a reserve day which India faced to its cost in the Ultimate Test match at Southampton at the season. The latest is a demand to reduce the time between the end of a spell of rain and the resumption of play.

Test Match Tickets at Low Price: A limited number of returned tickets are still available for the rest of the first Test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham where England is playing against India, and at an unexpectedly low price. Tickets are being offered by the stadium at prices between 20 and 70 pounds, with a maximum of 12 allowed per buyer. Given short travel distances, these could fill up fast depending on which way the game goes. And then the hope lies for tickets from touts outside, always a busy lot with something to offer for anyone prepared to pay their price for the tickets.

Afghan Journalists to Be Relocated: After Afghan interpreters, Afghan journalists who worked for British media organisations are being offered relocation to the UK. The decision was announced by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday. These are only a few people, though, and will be easier to bring back. But concern remains over thousands of interpreters who worked for British forces, who will not be offered a relocation to the UK. Behind both moves lies the assumption that the present Afghan government will not be capable of protecting anyone seen to have worked with the British and the Americans.

